Tim Tebow, former football player and current brand/alleged baseball player, is hanging out with the Single-A Columbia fireflies before he inevitably goes on TV full-time. He’s done some productive baseball stuff with the Fireflies and might even get moved up at some point this season. Tebow is hitting .211 with an OPS of .635, which was higher before he went on an extended cold streak.

Which brings us to Tuesday night’s game against the Lakewood Blue Claws, when Tebow accidentally tossed a warm-up throw into a fan’s dick and balls. Here’s fan Doug Brustman’s account of things, via the New York Post:

“I hear this guy behind me yell, ‘Watch out,’” said Brustman. “And as he’s yelling, the ball comes right through the railing and hits me right in the nuts. It was a direct hit.” [...] “It was literally like a Seinfeld episode. The guy behind me shouts, ‘It was TEBOW,’” said Brustman. “It reminded me of his days with the Jets when he couldn’t complete a pass. This guy is so inaccurate, even with a baseball.”

Tebow works in mysterious ways, although he was kind enough to sign the ball for Brustman after he realized what he’d done.

