Photo: John Bazemore/AP

Mets farmhand Tim Tebow started at left field this afternoon in a spring training game against the Nationals and their ace Max Scherzer. Tebow will begin the season playing Class A ball with the Columbia Fireflies, but he’ll finish up spring training with the Mets, where he’s been having some issues with major league fastballs.

Advertisement

Tebow went 0-for-4 this afternoon with 3 strikeouts. Earlier this month, Rick Porcello fed Tebow a steady diet of fastballs and they made his head spin. Scherzer kept him on the same meal plan today. The result was not pretty.

Just a bit behind it there, Tim.

In the interest of full disclosure, we also considered the following headlines:

Advertisement

  • Tim Tebow 40 Days And 40 Nights Late Trying To Catch Up To Max Scherzer Fastball
  • Tim Tebow As Accurate At Hitting Max Scherzer Fastball As Tim Tebow Is Accurate Throwing NFL Football
  • Tim Tebow’s Prayers To Make Contact With A Max Scherzer Fastball Were Not Answered
  • God Watches Tim Tebow Plate Appearance; God Denies Tim Tebow Three Times
  • After Three Days, Jesus Rose; After Three Strikes, Tim Tebow Sat Back Down
  • Tim Tebow Succumbs To Max Scherzer’s Temptations Three Times
  • Tim Tebow Should Be Crucified For This Awful Plate Appearance
  • Even God Is Laughing At Tim Tebow’s Attempt To Hit A Max Scherzer Fastball
  • Jesus Betrayed When Judas Strikes Deal; Tebow Out After Three Strikes Dealt By Max Scherzer

Recommended Stories

Piss Off, Tim Tebow
After 3 Days, Jesus Rose From The Dead. After 4 Days, Tim Tebow Is 0-12 In The Arizona Fall League
Here Is A Thing That Happened In Tim Tebow's Spring Training Debut