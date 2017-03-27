Tim Tebow’s Prayers To Make Contact With A Max Scherzer Fastball Were Not Answered

Tim Tebow's Prayers To Make Contact With A Max Scherzer Fastball Were Not AnsweredPatrick Redford17 minutes agoFiled to: tim tebowmlbbaseballmax scherzernew york mets122EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPhoto: John Bazemore/APMets farmhand Tim Tebow started at left field this afternoon in a spring training game against the Nationals and their ace Max Scherzer. Tebow will begin the season playing Class A ball with the Columbia Fireflies, but he’ll finish up spring training with the Mets, where he’s been having some issues with major league fastballs.AdvertisementTebow went 0-for-4 this afternoon with 3 strikeouts. Earlier this month, Rick Porcello fed Tebow a steady diet of fastballs and they made his head spin. Scherzer kept him on the same meal plan today. The result was not pretty.Just a bit behind it there, Tim.In the interest of full disclosure, we also considered the following headlines:AdvertisementTim Tebow 40 Days And 40 Nights Late Trying To Catch Up To Max Scherzer FastballTim Tebow As Accurate At Hitting Max Scherzer Fastball As Tim Tebow Is Accurate Throwing NFL FootballTim Tebow’s Prayers To Make Contact With A Max Scherzer Fastball Were Not AnsweredGod Watches Tim Tebow Plate Appearance; God Denies Tim Tebow Three TimesAfter Three Days, Jesus Rose; After Three Strikes, Tim Tebow Sat Back DownTim Tebow Succumbs To Max Scherzer’s Temptations Three TimesTim Tebow Should Be Crucified For This Awful Plate AppearanceEven God Is Laughing At Tim Tebow’s Attempt To Hit A Max Scherzer FastballJesus Betrayed When Judas Strikes Deal; Tebow Out After Three Strikes Dealt By Max ScherzerRecommended StoriesPiss Off, Tim TebowAfter 3 Days, Jesus Rose From The Dead. After 4 Days, Tim Tebow Is 0-12 In The Arizona Fall LeagueHere Is A Thing That Happened In Tim Tebow's Spring Training DebutPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply12 repliesLeave a reply