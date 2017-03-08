Tiny Idiot On The Field Can't Get Enough D-II Hoops ActionPatrick RedfordToday 8:10pmFiled to: idiot on the fieldsports babieskidschildrennaiad-ii101EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkWho could blame the kid with a matchup like Oregon Tech vs. Saint Francis in front of him!Recommended StoriesIdiot On The Court Gets Arrested Trying To Join Miami HuddleSoccer Team Boned By Ref Who Allowed Idiot On The Field To Score GoalNaked Idiot On The Pitch Thwarted By WallPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply10 repliesLeave a reply