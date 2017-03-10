Tiny Russian Boy Meets José Mourinho, Can't Contain His JoyBilly HaisleyToday 10:52amFiled to: sports babieskidscute kidsjose mourinhorostovmanchester unitedsoccerscreamer263EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink If you’d like to see what the sentence “Oh my god, this is the coolest thing that has ever happened to me!” looks like when played out in real life, this Russian kid’s reaction to seeing José Mourinho in the tunnel before yesterday’s Rostov-Manchester United match will do the trick:Dawww.Recommended Stories Little Kid's Mind Blown Upon Realizing He's Standing Next To Wayne RooneyThis Little Kid Has The Correct Reaction To Seeing Zlatan In The FleshMiguel Cabrera Rewards A Young Fan For Trash-TalkingBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply26 repliesLeave a reply