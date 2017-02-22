Todd Gurley, who averaged 3.2 yards per carry last season because every defense playing the Rams challenged either Jared Goff or a sack of leaves to beat them through the air, showed an ability to cut and dodge a defender when he torched some poor sap in pickup basketball at a California gym over the weekend.

Stick around for the aftermath, in which Gurley’s teammate, cornerback Trumaine Johnson, drops his shorts in awe of the ankle breaking: