Todd Gurley Finally Shows Lateral Movement

Todd Gurley, who averaged 3.2 yards per carry last season because every defense playing the Rams challenged either Jared Goff or a sack of leaves to beat them through the air, showed an ability to cut and dodge a defender when he torched some poor sap in pickup basketball at a California gym over the weekend.

Stick around for the aftermath, in which Gurley's teammate, cornerback Trumaine Johnson, drops his shorts in awe of the ankle breaking: