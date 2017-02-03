Tom Brady And Dwight Freeney Play Video Game On Conan; Marshawn Lynch Steals ShowBilly HaisleyToday 11:18amFiled to: conan o'brientom bradydwight freeneyrob gronkowskimarshawn lynchvideo gamesclueless gamerwhat time does the super bowl start?shameless seo batingdon't worry it won't actually work514EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTakeaways from Conan O’Brien’s lasted edition of the now-annual Super Bowl Clueless Gamer segment: the Patriots are going to beat the Falcons; Tom Brady comes off as empty-headed as you’d imagine; Marshawn Lynch is still the best.Recommended StoriesMarshawn Lynch And Gronk Got Together To Play Some Video Games Marshawn Lynch's Outtakes From Gaming With Gronk Are Also Very FunnyVon Miller And Josh Norman Play Doom With Conan O’Brien And It’s GreatBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply51 repliesLeave a reply