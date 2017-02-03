Takeaways from Conan O’Brien’s lasted edition of the now-annual Super Bowl Clueless Gamer segment: the Patriots are going to beat the Falcons; Tom Brady comes off as empty-headed as you’d imagine; Marshawn Lynch is still the best.

