Zoo Atlanta and Rhode Island’s Roger Williams Park Zoo made a cheesy Super Bowl bet, in which the losing zoo would have to name a baby animal after the winning team’s quarterback. Since the Patriots won, meet Tom Brady, a baby Madagascar hissing cockroach:

Tom Brady, a fancy dog, is also a fancy cockroach. Aw!

Recommended Stories

Is Tom Brady A Fancy Dog?
More Evidence That Tom Brady Is A Fancy Dog
Fancy Dog Tom Brady Wants To Play Catch So Bad Oh Please Oh Please Just Huck That Ball So He Can Go Get It