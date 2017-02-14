Tom Brady Is A CockroachSamer KalafToday 3:32pmFiled to: cockroacheszoostom bradynflnew england patriots547EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Zoo Atlanta and Rhode Island’s Roger Williams Park Zoo made a cheesy Super Bowl bet, in which the losing zoo would have to name a baby animal after the winning team’s quarterback. Since the Patriots won, meet Tom Brady, a baby Madagascar hissing cockroach:Tom Brady, a fancy dog, is also a fancy cockroach. Aw!Recommended StoriesIs Tom Brady A Fancy Dog?More Evidence That Tom Brady Is A Fancy DogFancy Dog Tom Brady Wants To Play Catch So Bad Oh Please Oh Please Just Huck That Ball So He Can Go Get ItSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply54 repliesLeave a reply