The New England Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl after giving the business to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots never took the foot off the gas in the 36-17 victory in Foxboro. At this point, Bill Belichick’s ruthlessness should no longer be notable, but he called a flea flicker touchdown in the second quarter and left Tom Brady in with a 19-point lead until the QB took a knee at the end of the game. To top it off, his darling former lacrosse player Chris Hogan put up 180 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns, including the flea flicker.

New England’s seventh Super Bowl appearance puts the good people of the United States in a tough position. Belichick, Brady, and team owner Robert Kraft all love Donald Trump, and he loves them back, so the Atlanta Falcons could spoil the happiness of all four. But on the other hand, if the Patriots win the Super Bowl, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be forced to hand the trophy to the quarterback he suspended for four games over a controversy involving balls. Choose wisely.