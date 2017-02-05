Al Bello/Getty Images

Now, I won’t go so far as to say that Jimmy Garoppolo wouldn’t have thrown a pick-six. But Jimmy Garoppolo definitely would have gotten over to make that tackle.



That was CB Robert Alford with the interception and the return for touchdown, and that’s the very first pick-six ever thrown by Tom Brady in his 34 playoff games. We’re inside the two-minute warning in the first half, and the Falcons are up 21-0.