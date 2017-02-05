Tom Brady Throws Pick-Six, Falcons Up BigBarry PetcheskyToday 7:55pmFiled to: tom bradynew england patriotsnflrobert alfordsuper bowl li4415EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Al Bello/Getty Images Now, I won’t go so far as to say that Jimmy Garoppolo wouldn’t have thrown a pick-six. But Jimmy Garoppolo definitely would have gotten over to make that tackle.That was CB Robert Alford with the interception and the return for touchdown, and that’s the very first pick-six ever thrown by Tom Brady in his 34 playoff games. We’re inside the two-minute warning in the first half, and the Falcons are up 21-0.Barry Petcheskybarryp@deadspin.com@barryDeputy editorReply44 repliesLeave a reply