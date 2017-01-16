Indiana flattened Rutgers on Sunday, beating the Scarlet Knights 76-57 in a mostly unremarkable game. There was one attention-grabbing moment after the final buzzer, when Indiana head coach Tom Crean ripped into one of his players for throwing a lob pass in the final seconds:



I think we can all agree that throwing a last-second alley-oop while up by 19 is a bit of bad sportsmanship. We can also agree that marching across the court to scream at a player in front of an entire arena, rather than waiting until everyone is back inside the locker room to do it, is not the greatest coaching technique.