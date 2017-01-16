Tom Crean Loses His Shit After Players Attempt Last-Second Alley-OopTom Ley49 minutes agoFiled to: coach meltdownstom creanindiana hoosierscollege basketballncaa55EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: AP/Darron Cummings Indiana flattened Rutgers on Sunday, beating the Scarlet Knights 76-57 in a mostly unremarkable game. There was one attention-grabbing moment after the final buzzer, when Indiana head coach Tom Crean ripped into one of his players for throwing a lob pass in the final seconds:I think we can all agree that throwing a last-second alley-oop while up by 19 is a bit of bad sportsmanship. We can also agree that marching across the court to scream at a player in front of an entire arena, rather than waiting until everyone is back inside the locker room to do it, is not the greatest coaching technique. Recommended StoriesMissouri, Georgia Coaching Staffs FightHarbaugh Spikes Headset, Breaks It, Earns PenaltyTommy Tuberville Tells Fan To "Go To Hell" And "Get A Job"Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply55 repliesLeave a reply