Photo: Hannah Foslien/AP

The Capitals and Wild met tonight in Minnesota and things got feisty pretty quickly. In the first period, Caps winger Tom Wilson caught Zach Parise in the face with a high stick on center ice, earning a four-minute penalty for the reckless stick handling.



Parise had to be helped off the ice. Shortly after Wilson returned, he inevitably caught some hands. Wilson tussled with the Wild’s Chris Stewart, and managed to get some decent shots in and send him to the floor before Stewart left him bleeding.