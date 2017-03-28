Tom Wilson Gets His Face Bloodied After Taking Out Zach Parise With A Gnarly High StickPatrick RedfordToday 10:12pmFiled to: nhlhockeyzach parsehockey fightstom wilsonchris stewartminnesota wildWashington Capitals301EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPhoto: Hannah Foslien/APThe Capitals and Wild met tonight in Minnesota and things got feisty pretty quickly. In the first period, Caps winger Tom Wilson caught Zach Parise in the face with a high stick on center ice, earning a four-minute penalty for the reckless stick handling.Parise had to be helped off the ice. Shortly after Wilson returned, he inevitably caught some hands. Wilson tussled with the Wild’s Chris Stewart, and managed to get some decent shots in and send him to the floor before Stewart left him bleeding.Recommended StoriesEddie Lack Stretchered Off Ice After Getting Wrecked While Giving Up OT Goal [Update] Logan Couture Ate A Puck And Lost A ToothGood Dog Plays Fetch On Ice RinkPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply30 repliesLeave a reply