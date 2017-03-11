Pictured: Zaza Pachulia, who will play tonight. Ben Margot/AP

The 52-13 Golden State Warriors, who have struggled lately, but nonetheless have the best record in the NBA and are favored to win the title! The San Antonio Spurs, just 1.5 games back in the standings, and the team mostly likely to prevent the Warriors from returning to the Finals! Tonight on ABC, a marquee NBA match-up on national television!



Advertisement

It is going to be such a butt basketball game.

Kawhi Leonard (concussion protocol), Tony Parker (back problems), LaMarcus Aldridge (minor heart arrhythmia), and Dejounte Murray (groin) will all miss the game for San Antonio, while Kevin Durant (MCL sprain), Stephen Curry (rest), Klay Thompson (rest), Draymond Green (rest), and Andre Iguodala (rest) won’t play for Golden State.

Advertisement

Near as I can guess—unless I’m missing even more injured or resting players—these will be the starting lineups tonight:

Golden State: Shaun Livingston, Ian Clark, Patrick McCaw, David West, Zaza Pachulia



San Antonio: Patty Mills, Danny Green, Davis Bertans, David Lee, Dewayne Dedmon

Sponsored

Uhh, maybe Gregg Popovich or Steve Kerr will decide to go off on something political tonight, and give us the fireworks that will assuredly be missing from the court?