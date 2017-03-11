Tonight's Nationally Televised Spurs-Warriors Match-Up Might Be The Worst NBA Game Of The SeasonKevin DraperToday 12:34pmFiled to: nbabasketballgolden state warriorssan antonio spurs31EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Pictured: Zaza Pachulia, who will play tonight. Ben Margot/AP The 52-13 Golden State Warriors, who have struggled lately, but nonetheless have the best record in the NBA and are favored to win the title! The San Antonio Spurs, just 1.5 games back in the standings, and the team mostly likely to prevent the Warriors from returning to the Finals! Tonight on ABC, a marquee NBA match-up on national television! Advertisement It is going to be such a butt basketball game. Kawhi Leonard (concussion protocol), Tony Parker (back problems), LaMarcus Aldridge (minor heart arrhythmia), and Dejounte Murray (groin) will all miss the game for San Antonio, while Kevin Durant (MCL sprain), Stephen Curry (rest), Klay Thompson (rest), Draymond Green (rest), and Andre Iguodala (rest) won’t play for Golden State. Advertisement Near as I can guess—unless I’m missing even more injured or resting players—these will be the starting lineups tonight: Golden State: Shaun Livingston, Ian Clark, Patrick McCaw, David West, Zaza PachuliaSan Antonio: Patty Mills, Danny Green, Davis Bertans, David Lee, Dewayne Dedmon Sponsored Uhh, maybe Gregg Popovich or Steve Kerr will decide to go off on something political tonight, and give us the fireworks that will assuredly be missing from the court?Recommended StoriesSteph Curry Spoke Too SoonMSG Went Silent For A Half, And Draymond Green Despised ItThe Warriors Aren't InvincibleHey, Everybody, Let Kawhi Leonard Talk To You About The Virtues Of Alkaline WaterGet A Load Of This Incredible Game-Winning Sequence From Kawhi Leonard Wait, How Did Manu Ginobili Do This?Kevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply31 repliesLeave a reply