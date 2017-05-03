During the fourth quarter of the Spurs’ game against the Rockets, Spurs point guard Tony Parker came down funny after shooting a teardrop and immediately crumpled to the floor. It initially appeared that he hurt his right knee, but it now seems that he hurt his left leg while taking off for the floater. Parker couldn’t walk off, so Dewayne Dedmon and Dejounte Murray carried him to the locker room.



About 15 minutes after the injury, the TNT broadcast said that nobody who went to the locker room with Parker had come back to the court and that no update had yet been made available. Soon after, the Spurs announced that Parker had a “left leg injury.” We’ll update this post when a more precise diagnosis surfaces.