Photo Credit: Brandon Wade/AP

With the news of Tony Romo’s retirement and move to the broadcast booth now official, the Mavericks have decided to honor him with something better than your usual rinky-dink pregame ceremony. They’ve instead opted to give him a “Maverick for a day” treatment that will reportedly include wearing a uniform and sitting on the bench for the team’s home finale against the Nuggets on Tuesday, per Marc Stein of ESPN. Just look at this schmaltzy passage:

Advertisement

With starting point guard Seth Curry ailing in recent days and officially out for the rest of the season because of a shoulder ailment, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has said on multiple occasions over the past week that the club would be looking to add “a pass-first point guard” before playing out the season’s final five days. People within the organization, sources tell ESPN, say he has been referring to Romo.

The Mavericks are already eliminated from playoff contention, but Romo—who played high school basketball in Wisconsin—won’t see any playing time. No word on whether backup forward Nicolas Brussino will give up number nine for the night.

Advertisement

[ESPN]