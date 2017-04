Just-retired Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be sitting on the Dallas Mavericks’ bench tonight, in full uniform, because all retirees deserve to live their best life. He also got to hang out at the Mavs’ shootaround today, and they even let him put on a pinnie and run some sets.

Romo played basketball in high school, and it looks like his jumper has aged nicely:

It’s nice to see Romo having fun and not needing to worry about shattering any of his vertebrae.