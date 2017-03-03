Tony Romo's Sports Babies Are Putting In WorkTom LeyToday 9:44amFiled to: sports babieshighlight reelbabiestony romonflfootball805EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Heads up, we’ve got two new sports babies on the scene, and they don’t believe in the offseason. Advertisement Meet Tony Romo’s kids, Hawk and Rivers, who already have great on-field chemistry:Good luck finding a defensive coordinator who can game plan for that. Recommended StoriesTorrey Smith's Kid Liked The Roller Coaster Until He Rode On ItMartellus Bennett's Daughter Is Moving Up The Sports Baby Rankings This Large Rugby Child Is Out Of HandTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply80 repliesLeave a reply