The 2017 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will include two-time scoring champion Tracy McGrady and UConn star Rebecca Lobo.

McGrady retired in 2012 and is responsible for quite a few fun highlights, including scoring 13 points in 33 seconds, below:

Lobo won a national championship with UConn in 1995 and a gold medal with Team USA in 1996. She played in the first six seasons of the WNBA and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

The class is rounded out by three head coaches, Bill Self of Kansas, Muffet McGraw of the Notre Dame women’s team and high school coach Robert Hughes; two Harlem Globetrotters, Zack Clayton and Mannie Jackson; ABA player George McGinnis; European player Nikos Galis; former NCAA vice president Tom Jernstedt and former Bulls executive Jerry Krause, who died last week at the age of 77.

