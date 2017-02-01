Former NHL coach and current CBC commentator Don Cherry tends to speak quickly, and it doesn’t help that his suits talk over him, but Reddit user Doopus16 provided a service to the public by transcribing two of Cherry’s Coach’s Corner segments. The result might not be that beneficial, but the replay value is strong.

Make sure to watch until the very end:

Twenty more of these, please.

Advertisement

H/t to Mike

Recommended Stories

Blues Fire Ken Hitchcock, Apparently For Not Making His Goalies Not Terrible
The Greatest Players In NHL History: Nos. 50-40
This Photo Of Chris Pronger Crushing Justin Bieber Is Everything