Former NHL coach and current CBC commentator Don Cherry tends to speak quickly, and it doesn't help that his suits talk over him, but Reddit user Doopus16 provided a service to the public by transcribing two of Cherry's Coach's Corner segments. The result might not be that beneficial, but the replay value is strong.Make sure to watch until the very end:Twenty more of these, please. Advertisement H/t to MikeRecommended StoriesBlues Fire Ken Hitchcock, Apparently For Not Making His Goalies Not TerribleThe Greatest Players In NHL History: Nos. 50-40This Photo Of Chris Pronger Crushing Justin Bieber Is EverythingSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews Editor