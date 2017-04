Via MLB

Travis Shaw got things started for the Brewers in the first inning today with a monster three-run dong that flew into the second deck:

Statcast shows that it really was hit as far and as hard as it looked—harder than anything else so far this year.

He later had the glory of the dinger spotlight stolen from him by teammate Eric Thames, who continued his insane power streak with his league-leading eighth home run, but at least Shaw scored some style points first.