Former Indianapolis Colts running back Trent Richardson was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Hoover, Ala., on Thursday night, according to reports.

Al.com reports that police responded to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance at a Hyatt Place Hotel after yelling was heard coming from one of the guest rooms. Responding officers were taken to the room by hotel staff, and that is where they made contact with Richardson and an adult female. From AL.com:

After interviewing both of them, officers determined the two had been arguing earlier while at the Walmart on John Hawkins Parkway. The dispute then apparently continued after they arrived back at the hotel.

At some point the situation turned physical, [Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector] said, and the female sustained injuries - scratches and bruising - to her face.

Both a hotel guest and a hotel employee called police to report the disturbance, Al.com repots. Richardson, a 26-year-old free agent, is charged with third-degree domestic violence and remains in custody with bond set at $1,000.

In 2013, Richardson was sued by two women who said he ordered other women to assault them for disrespecting his home by slamming a door.