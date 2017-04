GIF

The best new sports baby is future Home Run Derby champ Taz Tulowitzki. This 30-second clip of Troy Tulowitzki’s tot taking a couple swings in the middle of Blue Jays batting practice yesterday shows Taz making solid contact on a few overhand pitches. He’s got the swing of a practiced professional, sure, but also a comfort in the batter’s box and a steadiness to his movements that I didn’t think was possible for a 3-year-old to possess.

Plus he looks so cool in his lil’ baby beanie.