True Rich Asshole Meets With True Rich AssholeHannah KeyserToday 1:15pmFiled to: Rob ManfredRandy LevineDonald Trump491EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink AP Photo/Evan Vucci Rob Manfred arrived at Trump Tower this morning for a confirmed meeting with our impending National Disaster. As the billionaire face of a group of billionaire owners who recently opened a new D.C. lobbying branch, Manfred fit right in amongst the other off-the-record meetings Trump has been holding. But, just in case, he brought along Yankees president and True Rich Asshole Randy Levine, seen lurking behind Manfred in the photo above. Advertisement Also, this: Hannah Keyserhannah@deadspin.com@hannahrkeyserStaff writerReply49 repliesLeave a reply