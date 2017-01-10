Rob Manfred arrived at Trump Tower this morning for a confirmed meeting with our impending National Disaster. As the billionaire face of a group of billionaire owners who recently opened a new D.C. lobbying branch, Manfred fit right in amongst the other off-the-record meetings Trump has been holding. But, just in case, he brought along Yankees president and True Rich Asshole Randy Levine, seen lurking behind Manfred in the photo above.

Advertisement

Also, this: