Rob Manfred arrived at Trump Tower this morning for a confirmed meeting with our impending National Disaster. As the billionaire face of a group of billionaire owners who recently opened a new D.C. lobbying branch, Manfred fit right in amongst the other off-the-record meetings Trump has been holding. But, just in case, he brought along Yankees president and True Rich Asshole Randy Levine, seen lurking behind Manfred in the photo above.

