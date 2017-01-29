Photo Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

Olympic champion distance runner Mo Farah is currently training in Ethiopia. A British citizen born in Somalia, he has lived in the United States for the past six years, and his wife and four children are currently at home in Oregon while he is training.

Advertisement

Now, courtesy of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration from Somalia and six other predominantly Muslim countries, Farah isn’t sure if he’ll be allowed to come home to his family. In a statement originally released on Facebook, Farah wrote, “It’s deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home—to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.”

This is not the first time that Farah’s Somalian birth has made traveling home an ordeal—he was detained on suspicion of being a terrorist while trying to come home to Oregon in 2012.