Screencap via

Badminton, a sport where two (or four) players try to ceremoniously murder a fake bird, is much more prone to producing cool highlights than I thought. Take this insane rally between Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding of Denmark and Japanese duo Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda. These badminton men met in the Dubai World Superseries Final last month, and submitted a late entry for sports highlight of the year.

Cool, do this next: