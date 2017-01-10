Trust Me, This Is A Cool Badminton HighlightPatrick RedfordToday 11:30amFiled to: highlight reelsportsbadminton6710EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via Badminton, a sport where two (or four) players try to ceremoniously murder a fake bird, is much more prone to producing cool highlights than I thought. Take this insane rally between Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding of Denmark and Japanese duo Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda. These badminton men met in the Dubai World Superseries Final last month, and submitted a late entry for sports highlight of the year.Cool, do this next:More sports highlights for you to enjoyBaby Iguana Vs. Sea Snakes Is The Wildest Sports Highlight Of The DayThe Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This DogHere's The Best Sports Highlight Of The DayPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply67 repliesLeave a reply