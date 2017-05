That’s Doug Whaley, fired as Bills GM this past Sunday, and Tim Murray, fired as Sabres GM 10 days before that, sharing a chat at the bar of a downtown Buffalo restaurant this afternoon. Get some sangria in those two and I bet they’d have strong opinions on Terry Pegula.

Advertisement

Thanks to commenter Señor Mantalban, who emailed this along and who was apparently also down for some day-drinking today.