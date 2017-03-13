Two Former Penn State Officials Plead Guilty To Child Endangerment Tom LeyToday 12:07pmFiled to: penn state scandalpenn state nittany lionsjerry sanduskycollege football675EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Matt Rourke/AP Former Penn State senior vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley have both pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. Advertisement The pleas were entered this morning, just a week before Schultz, Curley, and former Penn State president Graham Spanier were set to stand trial on accusations that their negligent handling of sexual assault allegations made against Jerry Sandusky in 2001 allowed Sandusky to continue molesting children. With Schultz and Curley pleading guilty, Spanier is the only defendant left in the case, and it is now possible that Schultz and Curley will testify on behalf of the prosecution.The charge Schultz and Curley pleaded guilty to is a misdemeanor charge that carries a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine and five years in prison. According to PennLive, the judge presiding over the case made it clear that there was no agreement in place that would limit his sentencing power over Schultz and Curley in exchange for their pleas.Recommended StoriesHere Is How Much Penn State's Insurance Company Thought Some Of Jerry Sandusky's Victims Should Be PaidMike McQueary Claims Greg Schiano And Tom Bradley Knew About Jerry Sandusky While At Penn State [Update]Court Opinion Reveals Joe Paterno Reportedly Knew Of Jerry Sandusky Molesting Children As Early As 1976Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply67 repliesLeave a reply