Former Penn State senior vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley have both pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.



The pleas were entered this morning, just a week before Schultz, Curley, and former Penn State president Graham Spanier were set to stand trial on accusations that their negligent handling of sexual assault allegations made against Jerry Sandusky in 2001 allowed Sandusky to continue molesting children. With Schultz and Curley pleading guilty, Spanier is the only defendant left in the case, and it is now possible that Schultz and Curley will testify on behalf of the prosecution.

The charge Schultz and Curley pleaded guilty to is a misdemeanor charge that carries a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine and five years in prison. According to PennLive, the judge presiding over the case made it clear that there was no agreement in place that would limit his sentencing power over Schultz and Curley in exchange for their pleas.