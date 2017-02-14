Before the Cavs-Wolves game started tonight, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue graced us with his Tom Thibodeau impersonation. Fittingly, it was mostly grunts.



HEY! IT WAS PRETTY GOOD. HEY!

It’s worth noting that Lue and Thibs have been buddies for over a decade, as Thibodeau was an assistant on Lue’s 2004 Rockets and the pair coached together in Boston for a few years. Just some pals doing some grunts.