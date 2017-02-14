Tyronn Lue Can Do A Solid Tom Thibodeau ImpersonationPatrick RedfordToday 8:42pmFiled to: whimsytyronn lueTom ThibodeauCleveland CavaliersMinnesota Timberwolvesnbaimpersonations2EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Before the Cavs-Wolves game started tonight, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue graced us with his Tom Thibodeau impersonation. Fittingly, it was mostly grunts.HEY! IT WAS PRETTY GOOD. HEY! Advertisement Advertisement It’s worth noting that Lue and Thibs have been buddies for over a decade, as Thibodeau was an assistant on Lue’s 2004 Rockets and the pair coached together in Boston for a few years. Just some pals doing some grunts.Recommended StoriesReport: LeBron James Signs Tyronn Lue To An ExtensionTom Thibodeau Takes Everything Too Seriously, Including First PitchesTom Thibodeau Used To Be A Stud With A Gorgeous MulletPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply2 repliesLeave a reply