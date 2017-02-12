U.S. Performs Nazi-Era "Deutschland, Deutschland Über Alles" Before Fed Cup Match Against GermanyTimothy BurkeToday 11:34amFiled to: national anthemfed cupfederation cupgermanydiplomacyscandalsAndrea Petkovicustatennis937EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe USTA has apologized to Germany for performing the antiquated first verse of that country’s national anthem—the “Deutschland, Deutschland Über Alles” one, last used by the Nazis—before yesterday’s Fed Cup match between German Andrea Petkovic and American Alison Riske. Advertisement Petkovic later told reporters “I have never felt so disrespected in my life, it was an absolute effrontery and insolence, of the very worst kind [...] We’re in 2017 — something like this should not happen in America. Jule Görges immediately began to howl when she heard the singer’s first words. And I also had tears in my eyes and was angry.”A visibly upset Petkovic lost the match 7-6 (12-10), 6-2. Germany’s team captain Barbara Rittner told reporters she considered ripping the microphone away from the singer. The USTA responded with a weak-ass apology:How this happened remains a mystery. This isn’t exactly the obscure anthem of a lesser-known country; the singer—apparently named Will Kimball—who is clearly well-versed in German pronunciation, should have seen “Deutchland Deutschland Über Alles” and immediately raised a red flag. Simply obtaining sheet music with the outdated lyrics should seem to be a challenge. Advertisement [Bild]Recommended StoriesCopa America Plays Wrong Anthem For Uruguay While Confused Players Look OnWorld Series National Anthem Botched By That Asshole From Staind"America's Most Patriotic Band" Plays America's Worst Anthem RenditionTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply93 repliesLeave a reply