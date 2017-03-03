U.S. Soccer Youngster Wallops In The Goal Of A LifetimePatrick Redford50 minutes agoFiled to: golazoshighlight reeleryk williamsonsoccerscreamerus soccersoccer in americausyntusmnt81EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The United States’ U-20 team is taking on El Salvador for a spot in the U-20 World Cup tonight, and they’ll be through to the tournament if they do anything besides lose by multiple goals. If they win or draw, they’ll play Honduras for the CONCACAF U-20 championship. Advertisement Maryland midfielder Eryk Williamson helped them along in the first half with this banger that he attacked after an El Salvador defender unwisely put it right in his path. Look how perfectly he hits it! There’s no better feeling than pinging one in right off the bar, and Williamson couldn’t possibly have smacked this one any better.The United States took a 2-1 lead into halftime.Recommended StoriesThe USMNT Has A New Coach And The Same Old ProblemThe USMNT Can Party Now The USMNT Should Not Be Coached By An AmericanPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply8 repliesLeave a reply