The United States’ U-20 team is taking on El Salvador for a spot in the U-20 World Cup tonight, and they’ll be through to the tournament if they do anything besides lose by multiple goals. If they win or draw, they’ll play Honduras for the CONCACAF U-20 championship.

Advertisement

Maryland midfielder Eryk Williamson helped them along in the first half with this banger that he attacked after an El Salvador defender unwisely put it right in his path. Look how perfectly he hits it! There’s no better feeling than pinging one in right off the bar, and Williamson couldn’t possibly have smacked this one any better.

The United States took a 2-1 lead into halftime.