The Only Thing Worse Than Getting Dropped During A Cheerleading Routine Is Getting Dropped Again On Your Way Off The FloorPatrick RedfordToday 12:22amFiled to: ouchcheerleadersucla bruinscollege basketballncaa121EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink If at first you don’t succeed, make sure that whoever is responsible for carrying you to safety doesn’t drop you accidentally trip and body slam you.It’s a more dangerous gig than you might think. Advertisement Advertisement h/t MichaelRecommended Stories It Ain't Safe Out ThereErrant Throwaway Hits Cheerleader In FaceInspiring: Denver Broncos Cheerleaders Allow Dinosaur To Perform At GamePatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply12 repliesLeave a reply