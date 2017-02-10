If at first you don’t succeed, make sure that whoever is responsible for carrying you to safety doesn’t drop you accidentally trip and body slam you.

It’s a more dangerous gig than you might think.

Advertisement

Advertisement

h/t Michael

Recommended Stories

It Ain't Safe Out There
Errant Throwaway Hits Cheerleader In Face
Inspiring: Denver Broncos Cheerleaders Allow Dinosaur To Perform At Game