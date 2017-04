UCLA commit Jaylen Hands went with the high-risk-high-reward path for his entry in last night’s San Diego All-Star Dunk Contest—dunking over his mom and his dad. A misstep would likely have not gone over too well with his parents, but the point guard executed a flawless dunk that won him the contest and left his family happy.

That’s certainly one way to prove to your parents that you’re all grown up.