AP Photo/Jessica Hill

The UConn women’s basketball program is so perennially dominant that its only real competition at this point is past iterations of Geno Auriemma’s team. The current Huskies proved they’re still the best in basketball Tuesday night with their 90th-consecutive win—an NCAA record matched only by the UConn women of several years ago.



Advertisement

The 102-37 rout over No. 20 South Florida was the largest margin of victory from the Huskies’ historic streak. Six players scored in the double digits, led by Saniya Chong’s 20 points. It was an easy win—at halftime the score was 65-19—but it capped off a streak that started in 2014, just four years after the first 90-game record was set. There were a lot of highlights of the Huskies basically doing whatever they want on offense and forcing repeated turnovers:

“Some things you just can’t really explain; you just have to enjoy it,” Auriemma said after the game. “We don’t set out to do these kinds of things. We don’t set out to set records, break records or keep track of records. We set out to play as hard as we can.”

The current streak started in November, 2014 after a two-point, overtime loss to Stanford restarted the clock following what had been 47 wins in a row. To celebrate last night’s victory, a congratulatory video put together by former Huskies from the previous record-setting streak played.

They team will go for number 91 on Saturday against unranked Southern Methodist University.