On Tuesday, umpire CB Bucknor made an absolutely inexplicable call when he ruled Chase d’Arnaud’s game-ending strikeout as a foul tip and gave the Braves a second chance at beating the Nationals. Last night, he almost did it again, but was saved by fellow umpires.



Advertisement

Bucknor, who has been named the worst umpire in the major leagues by several player surveys, made yet another baffling call in last night’s Braves-Nats game. Bryce Harper flared a shot towards Emilio Bonifacio in the sixth inning, and reached base safely after the ball hopped into Bonifacio’s glove. It was a fairly obvious bounce and all baserunners and fielders treated it as it was a hit.

However, third-base umpire Bucknor called it a catch. The rest of the crew convened and quickly fixed Bucknor’s mistake, awarding Harper the single he deserved. It may have been hard to tell in real time, but the ball bounced a solid six inches in front of Bonifacio.

Take the rest of the week off, man.