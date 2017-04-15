Umpire Dale Scott was released from the hospital this morning after being stretchered off the field Friday night when he took a foul tip directly to the face:

Scott has been diagnosed with a concussion but has said he is feeling “okay,” according to the Associated Press. MLB has confirmed that he will not be umpiring for the rest of the series, though there is no specific update on when Scott might return to the field. Umpires who have suffered concussions in this way in the past have typically been out for at least a week, per the AP.

