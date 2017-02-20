Kevin Olsen, the quarterback at Charlotte and the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, is being charged with felony second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female and second-degree forced sex.



The alleged incident took place at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning at Olsen’s off-campus apartment. According to a statement given by the school to the Charlotte Observer, the alleged assault took place within an “existing relationship.” At a hearing this morning, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Northrup described the alleged incident, including Olsen’s threats to kill both himself and the woman involved:

According to Northrup, Olsen and the 23-year-old woman went out drinking Saturday night but had gotten separated. During their time apart, Northrup said, Olsen sent the woman a text message threatening to kill her. Eventually, the pair reunited and used Uber to get back to Olsen’s apartment early Sunday morning. There, Northrup said, Olsen remained upset about the evening “and some events in his life.” He grabbed a phone charger and wrapped it around his neck, threatening to kill himself, the prosecutor said. The victim, according to Northrup, calmed Olsen down. But the argument flared up again. Olsen first struck her with a pillow, then punched her in the face, Northrup said. He then assaulted her three times, Northrup said, with the victim crying at some point during the attack.

Olsen was arrested after the woman went to the hospital and contacted the police. He was taken into custody and spent Sunday night in jail but is expected to be released on $103,000 bond later today.

Charlotte is the fourth collegiate stop for the 22-year-old junior quarterback. He left Miami in September 2014 after several legal infractions and team violations. He was kicked out of Towson before ever playing in a game after breaking team rules again. Before transferring to Charlotte in 2016, he spent a year at Riverside (Calif.) City College.

A statement put out by the University said that Olsen has been suspended from athletics and they are reviewing further disciplinary action. Through the Panthers’ communication office, his brother Greg gave no comment, “and asks that people respect his privacy.”

