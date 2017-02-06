Unruly Hockey Kid Fights RefHannah KeyserToday 10:24amFiled to: youth sportshockeylarge sonshockey fights745EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF This large hockey son is definitely getting booted from his high school hockey game in Buffalo, NY for knocking down the ref trying to put him in the penalty box. But to be perfectly honest, I’m pretty sure the ref shoved first. Advertisement Turn your sound on for audience analysis such as, “I betcha that’s a proud moment for a parent!” Recommended StoriesThe Wildest Youth Sports Highlights of 2016Cute Little Spanish Kids Console Distraught Little Japanese Kids After Wrecking Them At Soccer Kirk Cousins Shoves Volunteer Official At Charity Flag Football Game [Update]Hannah Keyserhannah@deadspin.com@hannahrkeyserStaff writerReply74 repliesLeave a reply