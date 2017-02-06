GIF

This large hockey son is definitely getting booted from his high school hockey game in Buffalo, NY for knocking down the ref trying to put him in the penalty box. But to be perfectly honest, I’m pretty sure the ref shoved first.

Advertisement

Turn your sound on for audience analysis such as, “I betcha that’s a proud moment for a parent!”

Recommended Stories

The Wildest Youth Sports Highlights of 2016
Cute Little Spanish Kids Console Distraught Little Japanese Kids After Wrecking Them At Soccer
Kirk Cousins Shoves Volunteer Official At Charity Flag Football Game [Update]