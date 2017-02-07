Photo: Doug Benc/AP

Matt Boermeester, a placekicker for the USC Trojans, has been suspended indefinitely while the university investigates him for a “code of conduct issue.”

The university confirmed to Deadspin today that Boermeester was being investigated, but did not provide further details. Two tips have described a January incident involving Boermeester and his ex-girlfriend; the USC Department of Public Safety referred Deadspin to the school’s athletic department when asked for any relevant information. The athletic department has declined to comment past a statement which reads, in full:

The university is investigating a code of conduct issue with Matt Boermeester. Student disciplinary records and proceedings regarding any matter of student conduct are confidential and protected by law. While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student will not be representing the university as a member of its athletic team.

