According to the Tampa Bay Times, former South Florida defensive end LaDarrius Jackson was arrested on Wednesday for sexual battery and false imprisonment. He was also arrested on May 1 and charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment following a separate alleged incident.
You may also like
Recent from Nick Martin
- 4
- 42
- 23.9K
Deadspin · Nick Martin
Report: Arizona Track Coach Sexually Harassed And Abused Olympic Hopeful For Years
- 2
- 26
- 13.9K
Deadspin · Nick Martin
Arkansas Running Back Rawleigh Williams III Retires From Football After Second Neck Injury
Kinja is in read-only mode. We are working to restore service.