Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office/AP

USF defensive end LaDarrius Jackson was arrested Monday night and charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment of a fellow student, according to police.

Yesterday at 3 p.m., USF police responded to an on-campus residential hall to investigate a report of sexual assault which allegedly occurred at 2:30 p.m., USF police said in a statement. The alleged victim immediately reported the incident to university housing staff who helped the woman call police. The statement also noted that the suspect and the victim are acquaintances.

The Tampa Bay Times obtained the arrest record and reported that is said “Jackson forced a woman to perform sex Monday afternoon despite her verbal and physical efforts to resist him.”

He forced her into her room after she placed her hands on a wall in an attempt to stop him, the report says, then pushed her onto the bed and straddled her. The victim told investigators she did not leave the room because she feared Jackson — who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 243 pounds — would try to stop her, the report says.

About eight hours later at 10:40 p.m., the 22-year-old Jackson was charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail. Jackson, who was reportedly detained at the Tampa airport Monday night as he prepared to fly home for spring break, remains held without bond, according to jail records.

USF coach Charlie Strong has removed Jackson from team activities while the investigation is underway. Jackson is the second USF football player to be disciplined in a little more than a month. In late March, Hassan Childs was shot during a road rage incident and was subsequently dismissed from the team.