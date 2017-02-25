Photo Credit: Jessica Hill/AP

After losing to Tulsa on Thursday night, the USF men’s basketball team headed home to Tampa the next morning. There was just one problem—two players fell asleep at the airport, and no one noticed they weren’t on the plane until it was too late according to The Daily Stampede.

Guards Troy Holston and Geno Thorpe fell asleep while waiting for the team’s connecting flight in Houston. Though they woke up while the plane was still at the gate, they were told that it was too late to board the commercial flight. As no one had yet noticed that two of the team’s 13 players were missing, the plane took off without them, and the school found Holston and Thorpe tickets home on a flight that afternoon.

Thorpe is the team’s leading scorer; Holston is third. They are first and second, respectively, in minutes per game.

Interim coach Murry Bartow called it “an unfortunate circumstance, for which I apologize.” Holston’s mother, Monique Holston-Greene, was a little more intense:

Hell hath no fury like that of an angry mom.

