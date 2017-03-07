Photo: Rob Carr/Getty

France took a 2-0 lead against the United States Women’s National Team into halftime tonight without having to do much besides let Eugénie Le Sommer run at the USWNT’s center backs and let them fall over themselves to give her easy paths to goal. It started in the seventh minute, when Allie Long got turned into a statue by a nifty Le Sommer run and forced her goalie to concede a penalty.

Advertisement

Less than two minutes later, Long found herself unable to deal with an arrow-straight run. Her partner in defense, Becky Sauerbrunn, tripped and fell trying to corral Le Sommer.



It hasn’t been a great week for the USWNT!