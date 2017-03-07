USWNT Concedes A Pair Of Easy Goals To FrancePatrick RedfordToday 7:56pmFiled to: uswntsoccerus soccerscreamerlowlight reelfrance335EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Rob Carr/Getty France took a 2-0 lead against the United States Women’s National Team into halftime tonight without having to do much besides let Eugénie Le Sommer run at the USWNT’s center backs and let them fall over themselves to give her easy paths to goal. It started in the seventh minute, when Allie Long got turned into a statue by a nifty Le Sommer run and forced her goalie to concede a penalty. Advertisement Less than two minutes later, Long found herself unable to deal with an arrow-straight run. Her partner in defense, Becky Sauerbrunn, tripped and fell trying to corral Le Sommer.It hasn’t been a great week for the USWNT!Recommended StoriesWith 90th Minute Goal, England Beats U.S. Women's National Team For First Time On American SoilAn NWSL Strike Might Be The USWNT's Best Leverage USWNT Unlikely To Reach New CBA On Time After Ousting Union HeadPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply33 repliesLeave a reply