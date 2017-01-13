Screencap via beIN

UTEP and FIU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams achieved some incredible synchronicity tonight as both games ended 88-87, on buzzer beaters, after multiple overtimes.



The UTEP men’s team was sitting on a 13-game losing streak heading into tonight’s matchup with the Panthers, and it took an out-of-control last-second fallaway from Dominic Artis to get the win in double overtime. The Miners blew a 15-point lead but managed to just barely hold on and win.

As for the women’s game, UTEP held a fourth-quarter lead, but they only scored six points in the frame, allowing FIU to take it to OT. Sparkle Taylor hit a jumper with three seconds left, but Kristian Hudson nailed a half-court shot at the death to stun the Miners and ensure the mirrored outcome from the men’s game.

On aggregate, FIU and UTEP tied, 175-175, after five overtimes and a pair of buzzer beaters. They’ll run it back on Feb. 25; maybe the two schools can achieve separation by then.

[beIN]