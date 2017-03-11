James Wagner of the New York Times has an interesting look at the state of baseball in Venezuela as

Photo Credit: John Sleezer/Kansas City Star via AP

James Wagner of the New York Times has an interesting look at the state of baseball in Venezuela as the country has dealt with political and economic chaos over the last few years: “Venezuelan Baseball Players Love Their Chaotic Country From Afar.”

Team Venezuela lost its first game of the World Baseball Classic to Puerto Rico yesterday and is currently losing to Italy.