Venus Williams Is Very, Very Happy To Be In The Final Of The Australian Open [Updated]

All evidence suggests that 36-year-old Venus Williams is feeling good about reaching the final of the Australian Open. She defeated CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2 to become the oldest women in a Grand Slam final since Martina Navratilova in 1994. And she's pretty damn excited about that win.

Venus hasn't seen a Grand Slam final since 2009. These things simply don't happen eight years apart, and her reaction fit the magnitude of that feat.

Though she's a couple hours from learning her opponent in the championship match, you could probably guess who she's rooting for. At time of writing, Serena's already up 5-1 on her opponent Mirjana Lučić-Baroni in less than a half-hour of play, so Venus's wish has good odds of coming true.

UPDATE, 2:04 AM: Yes, it happened. Serena won 6-2, 6-1 in a ridiculously efficient 50 minutes.