Very Good Dog Is Very Bad At Agility CourseBarry PetcheskyToday 9:54amFiled to: dogsanimalscrufts8330EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThis is Olly, a rescue dog, and Olly is very eager to compete in the agility competition at Crufts, the U.K.’s biggest dog show. But eagerness does not always translate to competence. Advertisement Please enjoy Olly’s odyssey as he misses some obstacles, trips over others, and generally tears through the course with all the abandon and lack of forethought (and brakes) of a typical Jack Russell Terrier. GIF More good dogsHere's The Best Sports Highlight Of The DayGood Dog Joins Bike Race, Smokes The CompetitionThe Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This DogBarry Petcheskybarryp@deadspin.com@barryDeputy editor | DeadspinReply83 repliesLeave a reply