This is Olly, a rescue dog, and Olly is very eager to compete in the agility competition at Crufts, the U.K.’s biggest dog show. But eagerness does not always translate to competence.

Please enjoy Olly’s odyssey as he misses some obstacles, trips over others, and generally tears through the course with all the abandon and lack of forethought (and brakes) of a typical Jack Russell Terrier.