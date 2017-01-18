Screencap via

Pity the poor defender who found himself in sophomore Chase Hunter’s path on this play. He probably thought he had a chance at drawing a charge or at least not getting completely wrecked, but, sadly, that is not how things played out.



Hunter already has two SEC offers, and it’s not hard to see why. I appreciated the urgency with which Hunter’s Westlake coaches immediately ran onto the court and tried to calm their team down, a nigh-impossible task after a zinger of a jam like that.