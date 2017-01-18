Vicious Dunk Brings Down The House, Sends Coaches ScramblingPatrick RedfordToday 7:25pmFiled to: dunksHighlight Reelbasketballhigh school basketballchase hunter466EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via Pity the poor defender who found himself in sophomore Chase Hunter’s path on this play. He probably thought he had a chance at drawing a charge or at least not getting completely wrecked, but, sadly, that is not how things played out.Hunter already has two SEC offers, and it’s not hard to see why. I appreciated the urgency with which Hunter’s Westlake coaches immediately ran onto the court and tried to calm their team down, a nigh-impossible task after a zinger of a jam like that.Recommended StoriesDude Misses Dunk, Somehow Produces A Spectacular Highlight AnywayHere Is An Extremely Good Dunk And An Even Better ReactionDude Gets Dunked On So Hard, His Ancestors Weep In ShamePatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply46 repliesLeave a reply