Oklahoma star quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested last month in Fayetteville, Ark., for public intoxication, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. An officer wrote in the police report that he had been flagged down “to take an assault and battery report” and was trying to talk to a rowdy, intoxicated Mayfield. But Mayfield tried to sprint away, the report said.



Advertisement

This afternoon Fayetteville police released video of the arrest, which is published below via the Oklahoman. As a warning, it does feature Mayfield being violently tackled to the ground by a few officers.

Mayfield is scheduled to appear in court on April 7.