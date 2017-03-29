Photo credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

You might be ready for the return of baseball, but Vin Scully isn’t arranging his day around it. The former Dodgers broadcaster told the Associated Press that he has no plans to watch the team’s first Opening Day game without him since 1950.



“I’ll probably have things to do,” said the 89-year-old retiree, who honestly cannot be that busy. “I might catch a piece of it.”

Surely he’s just taking a break. After 67 years of watching baseball day in and day out, Vin’s probably enjoying the opportunity to miss one meaningless game in early April. So let’s imagine an exciting matchup to watch, maybe a playoff game that saw the Dodgers head back to New York to take on the Yankees just 20 years after leaving the city for California. You, as a baseball fan, would love to be there. Vin Scully, however, did not:

“During the World Series back around ‘77 or ‘78, there was a game at Dodger Stadium with the Yankees, and I went to the game as a spectator. Now, I hadn’t been as a spectator in a long, long time, and I felt somewhat restless that I wasn’t broadcasting,” Scully recalled Tuesday. “I did not have the challenge of trying to describe, accurately and quickly, the way it should be done. I just sat there, and I was not happy, I’ll be honest. So I realized that although I love the game, what I loved more was broadcasting it,” he said.

Next he’ll say that likes the idea of extra innings with runners on base, too.