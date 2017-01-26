Vince Carter is a gift we don’t deserve, a star who burned brightly and didn’t burn out. Unlike, say, Tracy McGrady (who is two-and-a-half years younger!), Carter has managed to remain a useful NBA player more than a decade past his prime. Carter turns 40 years old today, and he celebrated with the above 360-degree reverse layup last night’s against the Raptors.

If that looked familiar to Toronto fans, well...

Carter, the reigning NBA Teammate of the Year award winner, played 30 minutes off the bench in Memphis’s 101-99 win over the Raptors. And he’s on pace to make his 11th career postseason, a wonder considering some of the crappy teams he was on back when he was asked to be their best player. Never leave, Vince.