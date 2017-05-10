Russian President Vladimir Putin sometimes entertains himself by getting decked out in hockey gear and forcing other people to skate around him and pretend to play defense while he scores a bunch of goals. He did that in Sochi today, but before taking the ice he was confronted by a CBS reporter who asked him about Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI director James Comey, and that is how we got this surreal scene:
“Your question looks very funny for me,” Putin said via his interpreter. He later added, “You see I am going to play hockey, with the hockey fans, and I invite you to do the same.”
Everything is very good.
Here’s a bunch of hockey players desperately trying not to hit Vladimir Putin:
