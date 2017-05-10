Image via CBS

Russian President Vladimir Putin sometimes entertains himself by getting decked out in hockey gear and forcing other people to skate around him and pretend to play defense while he scores a bunch of goals. He did that in Sochi today, but before taking the ice he was confronted by a CBS reporter who asked him about Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI director James Comey, and that is how we got this surreal scene:



“Your question looks very funny for me,” Putin said via his interpreter. He later added, “You see I am going to play hockey, with the hockey fans, and I invite you to do the same.”

Everything is very good.

Here’s a bunch of hockey players desperately trying not to hit Vladimir Putin:

